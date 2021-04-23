Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 182.32 ($2.38) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.19. The company has a market capitalization of £31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.41 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

