Star Phoenix Group’s (STA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Star Phoenix Group (LON:STA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON STA opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Monday. Star Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 million and a PE ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.73.
About Star Phoenix Group
