Star Phoenix Group’s (STA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Star Phoenix Group (LON:STA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON STA opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Monday. Star Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 million and a PE ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.73.

About Star Phoenix Group

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

