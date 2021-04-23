Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
GPH opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.69. The stock has a market cap of £73.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.
Global Ports Company Profile
