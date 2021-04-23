Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GPH opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.69. The stock has a market cap of £73.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

