CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of CF opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

