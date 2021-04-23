Fluor Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fluor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Fluor by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

