Protalix BioTherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,791 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $269.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

