Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,043% compared to the average volume of 286 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $47,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.