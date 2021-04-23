CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $89.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

