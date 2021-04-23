PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $246.60

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 270.70 ($3.54). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 327,678 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZC. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

