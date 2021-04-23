Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,465 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 510% compared to the average volume of 404 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

ODFL stock opened at $250.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.07 and its 200-day moving average is $211.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $129.35 and a twelve month high of $255.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

