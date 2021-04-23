Global Blood Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 845 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 829% compared to the average volume of 91 put options.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

