Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.98

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.98 and traded as high as C$29.32. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 638,956 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.98.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

