SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,293. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

