Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €225.00 by Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €216.05 ($254.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €215.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €195.56. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

