Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $150.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

