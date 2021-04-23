Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 432,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.