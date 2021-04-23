Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.08.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.18 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.89 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.