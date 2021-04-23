Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Eight Capital

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.84.

LUN opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 51.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.47.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

