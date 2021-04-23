Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TSE MOGO opened at C$8.93 on Monday. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.05 million and a P/E ratio of -19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.62.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

