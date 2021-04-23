Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KBC Group (KBCSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – KBC Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/22/2021 – KBC Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/20/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

4/9/2021 – KBC Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2021 – KBC Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

3/2/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2021 – KBC Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

2/25/2021 – KBC Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. KBC Group NV has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

