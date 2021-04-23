Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$52.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.50.

TSE MTY opened at C$52.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$17.03 and a 52 week high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

