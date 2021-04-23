Brokers Issue Forecasts for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEMrush in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

SEMR opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.