Brokers Issue Forecasts for Potbelly Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,130 shares of company stock valued at $910,352. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

