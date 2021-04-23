Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

