Coats Group’s (COA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

COA stock opened at GBX 59.70 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The firm has a market cap of £867.18 million and a P/E ratio of 45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

