TheStreet Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.