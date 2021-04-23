US Capital Advisors Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.36.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.49. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$46.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

