Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 62,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

