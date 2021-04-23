Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Omnicom Group traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 106581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

