The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $314.84 and last traded at $313.75, with a volume of 6907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.87.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.