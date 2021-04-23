MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $523.25, but opened at $506.00. MarketAxess shares last traded at $497.02, with a volume of 1,197 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.74.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

