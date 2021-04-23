The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 4019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.