Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,986 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

PVG stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

