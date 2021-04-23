Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.40 by UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.11 ($14.25).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

