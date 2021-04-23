Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.36.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$4.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.49. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.6388372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

