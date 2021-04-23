Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.78. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.