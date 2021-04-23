Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

EPA BN opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €58.59 and its 200 day moving average is €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

