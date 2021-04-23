Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

EPA BN opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €58.59 and its 200 day moving average is €54.78.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

