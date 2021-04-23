Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $34.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $133.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.