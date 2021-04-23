Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.77 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $34.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $133.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.