Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.65 ($83.12).

ETR:G24 opened at €70.24 ($82.64) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

