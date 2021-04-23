easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

