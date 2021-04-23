easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

