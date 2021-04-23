Berenberg Bank Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €35.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR:H24 opened at €19.50 ($22.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.42 million and a P/E ratio of -31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.51 and its 200 day moving average is €18.85. home24 has a 12 month low of €3.10 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of €26.86 ($31.60).

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

