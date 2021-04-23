Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDBF opened at $4,250.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,915.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,038.76. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $3,291.04 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

