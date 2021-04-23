$56.52 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $56.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.16 million to $71.15 million. trivago posted sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $417.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

trivago stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

