Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Reduced by Analyst

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

