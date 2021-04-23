Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWL opened at $26.68 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

