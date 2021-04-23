Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Increased by Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

