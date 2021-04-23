Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Funko in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Funko stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Funko by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

