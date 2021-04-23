Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

