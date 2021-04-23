California Water Service Group to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE CWT opened at $61.35 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.