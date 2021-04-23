Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fastenal traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 65127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

